Société Les albinos vivent un vrai calvaire…au Sénégal

A Senegalese albinos man attends the International Albinism Awareness Day on June 13, 2017, at the cultural centre Douta Seck in Dakar. - Albinism is a hereditary genetic condition which causes a total absence of pigmentation in the skin, hair and eyes. In some countries albinos are kidnapped and their body parts hacked off for use as charms and magical potions in the belief that they bring wealth and good luck especially during elections even if there is no official reports. (Photo by SEYLLOU / AFP)