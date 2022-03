Société Incroyable ! Des sénégalais sont « prêts à partir» pour combattre l’armée Russe

Ukrainian servicemen get ready to repel an attack in Ukraine's Lugansk region on February 24, 2022. - Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, killing dozens and forcing hundreds to flee for their lives in the pro-Western neighbour. Russian air strikes hit military facilities across the country and ground forces moved in from the north, south and east, triggering condemnation from Western leaders and warnings of massive sanctions. (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)