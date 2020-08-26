Nigeria: un commerçant arrêté pour avoir mangé des excréments humains avec du pain (VIDÉO)
Emmanuel Egbu, un commerçant de la région de Sango à Ibadan, au Nigeria a été arrêté par la police d’Oyo pour avoir prétendument consommé des excréments humains avec du pain.
Les résidents qui ont surpris Egbu qui vend des produits cosmétiques et des mèches brésiliennes, en flagrant délit en train de manger une nourriture aussi épouvantable, ont lancé l’alerte et beaucoup de gens se sont mobilisés sur les lieux.
Heureusement pour lui, la police l’a sauvé des témoins en colère qui étaient sur le point de le lyncher.
Le porte-parole du commandement de la police d’État, Olugbenga Fadeyi, qui a confirmé son arrestation, a déclaré que l’officier de police divisionnaire en charge du poste de police de Sango avait ouvert une enquête sur l’incident. Il a déclaré que les excréments qui auraient été trouvés sur le suspect ont été envoyés au laboratoire pour examen.
L’intervention opportune de la police a empêché les habitants de le lyncher.
Après que la police ait évité le lynchage d’Emmanuel, le mangeur d’excréments, les habitants ont profité de son arrestation pour piller son magasin.
La vidéo ci-contre montre comment il a été appréhendé et aussi comment certaines personnes ont pillé sa boutique.
View this post on Instagram
Trader arrested for allegedly eating bread and feaces in Oyo The police in Oyo state have arrested a trader identified as Emmanuel Egbu, for allegedly eating human feaces with bread in his shop situated in the Sango area of Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday, August 22. Egbu trades in cosmetics and Brazilian hair. Those who caught him with the weird food combination were said to have raised the alarm which attracted a huge crowd. The timely intervention of the police prevented residents from lynching him. The spokesperson of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed his arrest, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sango Police Station had begun an investigation into the incident. He said the faces reportedly found on the suspect has been sent to the laboratory for examination. Meanwhile residents of the area seized the opportunity to loot his shop. Swipe to watch the videos showing when he was apprehended and some looters looting his shop
L’année dernière, un ‘prophète’ a été battu à mort à Ekiti toujours au Nigeria après avoir été apparemment surpris en train de manger du pain et des matières fécales.