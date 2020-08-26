Nigeria: un commerçant arrêté pour avoir mangé des excréments humains avec du pain (VIDÉO)

View this post on Instagram

Trader arrested for allegedly eating bread and feaces in Oyo The police in Oyo state have arrested a trader identified as Emmanuel Egbu, for allegedly eating human feaces with bread in his shop situated in the Sango area of Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday, August 22. Egbu trades in cosmetics and Brazilian hair. Those who caught him with the weird food combination were said to have raised the alarm which attracted a huge crowd. The timely intervention of the police prevented residents from lynching him. The spokesperson of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed his arrest, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sango Police Station had begun an investigation into the incident. He said the faces reportedly found on the suspect has been sent to the laboratory for examination. Meanwhile residents of the area seized the opportunity to loot his shop. Swipe to watch the videos showing when he was apprehended and some looters looting his shop