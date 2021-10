Culture FESPACO : Le somalien Ahmed Khadar remporte l’Etalon d’or de Yennenga

A woman holds the Golden Stallion of Yennenga trophy awarded to film director Khadar Ahmed of Somalia for his film "the gravedigger's wife" during the closing ceremony of the 27th FESPACO Panafrican Film and Television Festival on October 23, 2021 at the Palais des Sports in Ouagadougou. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)